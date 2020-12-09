Politics PM attends 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam summit on development triangle area Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam summit on development triangle area held online in Hanoi on December 9.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System Committee The 10th session of ASEAN Community Statistical System (ACSS) took place in the form of a video conference on December 9. The session was held by the Vietnam General Statistics Office (GSO) and ASEAN Secretariat.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends 9th ACMECS Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit which took place in the form of an online conference on December 9. The ACMECS is a cooperation framework among Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam to utilize member countries’ diverse strengths and to promote balanced development in the subregion.