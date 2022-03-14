An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee urged supervision teams to urgently carry out work to ensure the progress and achieve the highest results as it looked into a report on the implementation of legal regulations on the settlement of complaints and denunciations on March 14.



The committee emphasised that supervision work is a very important topic related to the rights and obligations of citizens including major laws such as the law on citizen reception, the law on complaints and denunciations and other laws related to socio-economic life.



The NA Standing Committee also asked the supervision teams and Ombudsman Committee to clarify issues relating to the issuance of legal documents and the operation of staff to improve the quality of the reception of citizens and the settlement of complaints.



Earlier, Duong Thanh Binh, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee's Ombudsman Committee presented a report on the implementation of legal regulations on the settlement of complaints and denunciation from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021.



The number of complaints and denunciations sent in the period increased by 67.6 percent compared with the 2011-2016 period. The number of complaints sent to the Central-level was still popular, he said.



Binh attributed the situation to the fact that legal documents and the State management are not keeping up with the socio-economic development, especially those relating to land, environment and construction development. Limitations in management in some areas and low awareness on law observance of a number of petitioners are also reasons to the situation, he added.



Binh emphasised that in the coming time, the supervision teams will strive to set forth solutions to reduce complaints.



Regarding citizen reception and settlement of complaints, Binh said positive changes have been made. However, there are still obstacles relating to the settlement of administrative cases./.