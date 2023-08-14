NA Standing Committee suggests supplementing regulations on water resources management
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested reviewing provisions on water resources management, while addressing the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 14 during which the draft revised Law on Water Resources is among the documents tabled for discussion.
Relevant standards, criteria and procedures should be prescribed in the law apart from management through licences, the leader said, highlighting regulations on water efficiency and reuse.
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai suggested that “mineral and hot water” should not be mentioned in the law as it has already been stipulated in many other legal regulations on minerals as well as documents of the Party and the State.
He also urged assessment and compilation agencies to put under consideration opinions regarding salt water, wastewater, and clean water supply for rural areas, and continue reviewing regulations on the regulation, distribution, and exploitation of water resources, the registration for water resources licences, water reuse, and the responsibility for water resources management.
The draft law is expected to be submitted to the legislature for approval at its sixth sitting, slated for October.
Legislators will spend much time on law building during the session which opened on August 14.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Apart from the draft revised Law on Water Resources, they will look into the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Property Auction, the draft revised Law on Social Insurance, and the draft Law on Defence Industry and Security and Industrial Mobilisation.
They will also opine on reports explaining and adjusting the draft revised Law on Citizen Identification, the draft Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots levels, the draft revised Law on Telecommunications, the draft revised Law on Real Estate Business, the draft revised Land Law, and the draft revised Housing Law.
The session is divided into two phases, with the first from August 14-18, and the second from August 24-26./.