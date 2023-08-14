At the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee . (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue suggested reviewing provisions on water resources management, while addressing the 25th session of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 14 during which the draft revised Law on Water Resources is among the documents tabled for discussion.Relevant standards, criteria and procedures should be prescribed in the law apart from management through licences, the leader said, highlighting regulations on water efficiency and reuse.NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai suggested that “mineral and hot water” should not be mentioned in the law as it has already been stipulated in many other legal regulations on minerals as well as documents of the Party and the State.He also urged assessment and compilation agencies to put under consideration opinions regarding salt water, wastewater, and clean water supply for rural areas, and continue reviewing regulations on the regulation, distribution, and exploitation of water resources, the registration for water resources licences, water reuse, and the responsibility for water resources management.The draft law is expected to be submitted to the legislature for approval at its sixth sitting, slated for October.Legislators will spend much time on law building during the session which opened on August 14.