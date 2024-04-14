NA Standing Committee to mull over several draft laws at 32nd session
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is holding its 32nd session on April 15-19 and April 22 morning.
At the NA Standing Committee's 31st session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The committee will devote most of the time scrutinising the draft law on amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Pharmacy, the draft Cultural Heritage Law (revised), the draft juvenile justice law, the draft Law on Value Added Tax (revised), and the draft law on urban and rural planning.
Also high on the agenda will be the programme on building laws and ordinances in 2025 and amendment to the 2024 programme.
Besides, the committee will consider a number of reports, including one on ombudsman work of the NA in March, and another on the NA’s supervision of the implementation of the NA's Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal-monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programmes, and NA’s resolutions on several key projects until the end of 2023.
It will give opinions on several reports from the Government, such as a proposal on adjusting investment policy for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas during 2021-2023, and a pre-feasibility report for construction of the North-South expressway’s Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh session.
Furthermore, it will discuss the preparation for the 15th NA’s 7th meeting./.