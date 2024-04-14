Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN congratulates Laos, Cambodia on new year Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on April 12 extended greetings to the Permanent Delegations of Laos and Cambodia to the UN on the occasion of their traditional new year festivals Bunpimay and Chol Chnam Thmay, respectively.

Politics Vietnam supports UN’s humanitarian aid for Palestinians: Diplomat Vietnam will continue its support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in promoting and making efforts to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) has said.

Politics PM praises Hoa Binh’s socio-economic achievements Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the northern province of Hoa Binh for its socio-economic achievements at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 13.

Politics Ambassador pushes for closer ties between Vietnamese localities, Sicily region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung paid a working visit to Sicily from April 11-12 to boost comprehensive collaboration between Vietnamese localities and the southern Italian region as part of the Vietnam-Sicily Bridge programme.