Politics Vietnam, RoK hold 11th defence policy dialogue The 11th Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) defence policy dialogue took place in Hanoi on April 23, reviewing results of the countries’ cooperation in the field, discussing matters of shared concerns, and agreeing on orientations for joint work in the time to come.

Politics PM hosts Chairman of Russian Federal Bar Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of cooperation between the Russian Federal Bar Association (RFBA) and the Vietnam Lawyers’ Association (VLA) while receiving RFBA Chairman Sergey Stepashin, who is also former Prime Minister of Russia, in Hanoi on April 23.

Politics Vietnam attends 26th UN-INTOSAI symposium A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Tuan Anh attended the 26th symposium co-organised by the United Nations (UN) and the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) in Vienna, Austria, as part of their working trip from April 15-21.

Politics Nhan Dan Newspaper, People’s Daily of China enhance cooperation A delegation from the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh is paying a working trip to China from April 21-26 as guests of the People’s Daily - the organ of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.