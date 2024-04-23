NA Standing Committee wraps up 32nd session
The 32nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 23 after four and a half days of work.
National Assembly Charman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers a speech closing the Standing Committtee's 32nd session in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 32nd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 23 after four and a half days of work.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the session has completed its agenda, with opinions exchanged on 19 items and written opinions provided on three reports from the Government.
Specifically, the Standing Committee opined on the proposed law-making programme for 2025 and adjustments to the 2024 one. These matters will be presented to the NA at its upcoming 7th session.
Six draft laws were also thoroughly discussed by the committee before they are submitted to the 7th session for debate for the first time. They were the draft laws on cultural heritage (revised), geology and minerals, urban and rural planning, judicial procedures for juveniles, value added tax (revised), and amendments and supplements to certain provisions of the Pharmacy Law.
Thus far, the Standing Committee has provided opinions on 21 out of 24 draft laws to be submitted to the NA's 7th session.
Three items related to legislative work were set to be transferred to the next session of the committee, including the draft law on fire prevention and fighting, rescue, as well as two draft resolutions on mechanisms and policies for Nghe An and Da Nang provinces.
Regarding inspection work, participating legislators heard and opined on four reports of the NA and NA agencies.
They also provided opinions on the Government's proposal and agreed to join the Government to decide investment policy adjustments for the socio-economic development programme in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021-2023, as well as the investment policy for a project on building the Gia Nghia-Chon Thanh section of the north-south expressway-west.
The lawmakers discussed the organisation of the 7th session and the results of the 6th extraordinary session, among other matters./.