NA Standing Committee's 26th session to start on September 12
The 26th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will kick off on September 12, according to the NA Office.
The office said that the session will take place in three phases, with the first one from September 12-14, the second on September 18 and 20, and the third one on September 29.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairpersons will take turns to chair discussions during the session.
During the session, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on law-building matters, while debating a number of bills, including the draft Law on Defence Industry, the draft Archive Law (revised), the draft Law on Organisation of People's Courts (revised), the draft Capital Law (revised), and the draft Law on Social Insurance (revised for second time).
It will also discuss the adjustments to the draft Law on Credit Institutions (revised) and the draft Land Law (revised for the second time).
Regarding supervision activities, the committee will discuss the 2023 report and auditing plan for 2024 of the State Audit Office, and give ideas on the draft supervision plan and an outline of the report of the NA Standing Committee’s supervision team on the implementation of policies and laws on ensuring traffic safety and order from 2009 to 2023.
The committee will opine 2023 reports by the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, and those by the Government on the prevention and combat of corruption, criminals and law violations as well as judgment execution activities in 2023.
Members of the committee will mull over reports by the NA thematic supervision group on the implementation of NA resolutions on three National Target Programmes.
They will also discuss reports by relevant agencies on the implementation of a number of resolutions issued by the 14th NA on thematic supervision, question-and-answer activities from the beginning of the 15th tenure until the fourth plenum, while considering a report on NA ombudsman activities in August.
The NA Standing Committee will also decide on a number of important issues, including a draft resolution on the pilot application of investment support policies in the field of high technology.
The committee will also make preparations for the sixth NA plenary session./.