Politics Southeast Asia-Japan youth ship arrives in HCM City A ceremony took place at Hiep Phuoc Port, HCMC to welcome the ship for Southeast Asian Youth Program with 328 delegates of 10 participating ASEAN countries.

Politics Italian communist party talks about President Ho Chi Minh The Communist Party of Italy (PCI) has held a get-together in the southern region of Sicily to talk about late President Ho Chi Minh to mark 50 years of implementing his testament.

Politics Kazakhstani lower house’s chairman to visit Vietnam Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 13-15.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on November 9 sent a message of congratulations to the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019).