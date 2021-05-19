NA Vice Chairman extends greetings to Buddhist community on Buddha’s birthday
Politburo member and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 19 visited Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and other Buddhist dignitaries on the occasion of Buddha’s 2565th birthday and the 40th founding anniversary of the VBS.
Man extended his best wishes to Buddhist dignitaries and followers, expressing a hope that they will enjoy a peaceful festival and continue to maintain solidarity as part of the national great unity bloc.
He recognised and lauded the important contributions made by the VBS over the years, noting that the organisation has encouraged Buddhists to abide by Party and State policies and laws, as well as regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, and to engage in charity activities while actively joining movements to support the needy.
Underlining that COVID-19 remains a complex matter ahead of the general elections, Man said he hopes the VBS will call on the Buddhist community to safely and effectively take part.
Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu said that celebrations of Buddha’s 2565th birthday take place amid a joyful atmosphere thanks to the success of the 13th National Party Congress and the upcoming general elections as well as the VBS’s 40th anniversary and the Buddhism national congress in the 2022-2027 tenure.
He added that the VBS has issued guidelines to Executive Boards in localities and pagodas to implement pandemic prevention and control measures.
According to Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, over the last year the VBS has presented 1 billion VND (43,450 USD) to Laos and Cambodia and medical supplies worth 14 billion VND (608,315 USD) to India.
He pledged that the VBS will continue to raise funds to support people inside and outside of the country in pandemic prevention and control efforts, while encouraging Buddhist followers to take part in the elections on May 23 and continue their involvement in charity activities./.