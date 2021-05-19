Society Vietnam to host Southeast Asia-Pacific audiovisual archive conference Hanoi will host the 25th conference of the Southeast Asia-Pacific Audiovisual Archive Association (SEAPAVAA) in both virtual and face-to-face forms from June 20-25, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society Study confirms important roles of women representatives in national development A new study has confirmed the important roles and significant contributions of female deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils during the 2016-2021 term, and called on voters to select competent and qualified candidates, regardless of their gender.

Society President Ho Chi Minh in memories of Russian people On Ho Chi Minh Square in Russia’s capital city of Moscow there is a monument of Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh which has been a popular place for public gathering of Vietnamese people on special occasions.

Society Uncle Ho remembered on his 131st birthday Organisations and people from all walks of life in the central province of Nghe An have offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in the leader’s home village on the occasion of the beloved national leader’s 131st birthday.