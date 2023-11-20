NA Vice Chairman receives Governor of Japan’s Tochigi prefecture
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong on November 20 hosted a reception for visiting Governor of Japan’s Tochigi prefecture Fukuda Tomikazu.
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (R) on November 20 hosts a reception for visiting Governor of Japan’s Tochigi prefecture Fukuda Tomikazu. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong on November 20 hosted a reception for visiting Governor of Japan’s Tochigi prefecture Fukuda Tomikazu.
Phuong spoke highly of Fukuda’s visit, which takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and stressed that the bilateral extensive strategic partnership is thriving, with economic cooperation being a bright spot.
The legislator thanked Japan for adjusting the ODA programme for Vietnam, and increasing loans for high-tech projects.
He also thanked the Governor and other leaders of Tochigi for their incentives given to the Vietnamese community in the prefecture, and their efforts in encouraging local businesses to invest and expand operations in Vietnam.
The NA Vice Chairman expressed his hope that the Governor will pay more attention to promoting delegation exchanges and expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities, while enhancing collaboration in education-training, especially vocational training, by admitting more Vietnamese interns and workers.
Lauding cooperation between Tochigi and Vietnam’s northern province of Vinh Phuc, Phuong said he believes that it will be a bright spot and a model in the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in general and the relations between their localities in particular.
For his part, Fukuda affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner in Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy, and noted his belief that the bilateral relationship will be tightened in the time ahead./.