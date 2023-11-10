Society Overseas Vietnamese – a key resource in national development There are currently around 5.3 million Vietnamese people living and working in more than 130 countries and territories across the world. No matter where they are, they have always been looking towards the Fatherland and are an inseparable part of the nation.

Society Exhibition features development achievements of Australia's partner NGOs in Vietnam The Australian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 9 launched a photo exhibition that features development achievements of foreign non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) that are partners of Australia in Vietnam.

Society State leader praises role of handicraft artisans, workers in cultural promotion President Vo Van Thuong met with over 100 outstanding handicraft artisans and workers who are attending the Vietnam Craft Villages Preservation and Development Festival 2023, in Hanoi on November 9.