Politics Lam Dong should become a growth engine of Central Highlands: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 asked Lam Dong province to work harder to become a growth engine of the Central Highlands and the country as well, particularly in tourism, services, cultural industry and high-tech agriculture, given its unique potential and comparative advantages.

Politics President receives governor of Japanese Kanagawa prefecture President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 20 highlighted the need to enhance cooperation and exchanges between localities of Vietnam and Japan during a reception for Kuroiwa Yuji, governor of Kanagawa prefecture of Japan, who is on a working trip to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia agree to foster cooperation in all channels National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An on November 20 agreed on the need for the two countries to bolster cooperation in all channels, including collaboration between their legislatures and localities sharing the border line.