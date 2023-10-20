National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong chaired a press conference in Hanoi on October 19, announcing the expected schedule and agenda for the upcoming 6th plenary session.The session will convene at the NA House in Hanoi on November 23. It will be held in two stages, with the first lasting until November 10 and the second from November 20 to 28.The legislature is set to discuss and vote on nine draft laws and revised law on land, realty business, housing, water natural resources, telecommunications, the management and protection of defence facilities and military zones, grassroots security forces, identity cards, and credit organisations, along with a resolution on piloting a number of mechanisms and policies to tackle regulation hurdles involving laws related to investment in building road facilities.In addition, the lawmakers will scrutise eight draft laws, namely the laws on social insurance (amended), archives (amended), defence industry, security and industrial mobilisation, road, road traffic safety and order, the capital city (amended), organisation of people's courts (amended); and amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on asset auctions.The NA will mull over a series of socio-economic issues involving the implementation of the plans for socio-economic development and State budget in 2023 and draft plans for next year, among others.The legislature will review judicial work reports and decide on adjusting a number of contents of the NA’s Resolution 53/2017/QH14 dated November 24, 2017 on the feasibility study report of land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement project serving the construction of the Long Thanh international airport.Question and answer sessions are also on schedule, focusing on the responsibilities of Government members and sectors' heads in implementing a number of resolutions of the 14th NA.The NA will supervise the implementation of its resolutions on national target programmes on building new rural areas for 2021 – 2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021 – 2025, and the development socio-economy of ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021 – 2030.Votes of confidence will be held for the positions voted or appointed by the NA, with results to be announced on the mass media.Since the beginning of its tenure, the legislature has voted to approve and appointed 50 positions. The list earmarked for the vote of confidence will be submitted to the NA Standing Committee on October 24./.