Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy robust relations Vietnam - Indonesia relations have developed across a host of fields since diplomatic ties were established in 1955, and Indonesia is now a leading partner of Vietnam in the region.

Politics NA Chairman leaves Vietnam to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on August 4 left Hanoi for the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visits to Indonesia and Iran.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba to hold various activities marking Fidel Castro's visit to Quang Tri Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on August 3 expressed his hope that the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam will work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to hold celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and the southern Vietnam liberated zone in the central province of Quang Tri.