National Assembly's 11th sitting to open on March 24
The 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on March 24.
At the 10th sitting of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Over the past time, the NA Standing Committee, the Government, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature, delegations of NA deputies, NA deputies, and agencies, organisations and individuals concerned had promptly prepared for the sitting, while organising meetings with voters to collect their opinions and submit them to the NA at the 11th session.
Prior to the opening ceremony on March 24 morning, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with NA deputies will pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.
A preparatory session will start at 8am, during which NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will deliver remarks and NA Secretary General and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc will present a report on the revision of the session's agenda of the sitting, followed by a voting to approve the working agenda.
The opening session will begin at 9:00 am and will be broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel./.