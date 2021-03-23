Politics NA’s upcoming session to decide on top leadership positions The 14th National Assembly will convene its last session from March 24 during which it will decide on top leadership positions, a senior official has said.

Politics NA Standing Committee, VFF Central Committee’s Presidium boost coordination National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man co-chaired a conference on March 22 to discuss ways to further strengthen coordination between the NA Standing Committee and the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee.

Politics Vietnam – US relations to develop more strongly: officials Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with the Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, on March 22.

Politics Ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to Laos The Ministry of Public Security on March 22 held a ceremony to mark its six decades of sending experts to Laos (March 22, 1961 - 2021) to help the nation in ensuring political security and social order and safety.