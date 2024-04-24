National awards honour 84 technical innovations
Eighty-four works were honoured with the 17th National Technical Innovation Awards at a ceremony held in Hanoi on April 23.
Winners are presented the first prize at the 17th National Technical Innovation Awards ceremony in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)
Phan Xuan Dung, President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) said that in the 17th contest (2022 - 2023), organisers in provinces, cities, ministries, and sectors selected 587 outstanding solutions for the national competition. Eighty-four of them were awarded, including six with the first prize, 12 with the second prize, 24 with the third prize, and 42 with the consolation prize.
The latest competition attracted over 8,000 entries from 55 ministries, sectors, and localities, he said, describing the achievements as a great source of encouragement for scientists, collectives, and individuals to push ahead with working and making innovations to contribute to socio-economic development.
Thousands of scientific research and application projects carried out across socio-economic and security - defence areas are greatly helping with national reforms, he added.
On this occasion, the organising board decided to commend nine collectives and eight individuals for outstanding performance in popularising and holding the contest. The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour presented the certificate of labour and creativity to the chairs and co-chairs of the solutions winning the first, second, and third prizes. The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee also honoured the authors aged 35 and below of those solutions.
At the event, organisers also launched the 18th National Technical Innovation Awards (2024 - 2025)./.