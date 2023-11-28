Politics PM leaves for COP28, official visit to Turkey Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 28 afternoon to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.

Politics Second friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Chinese fronts held in Ha Long The second friendship exchange between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, as well as among the VFF committees and the CPPCC committees in Vietnamese and Chinese localities along the shared border took place in Ha Long city of northern Quang Ninh province on November 28.

Politics Vietnamese in Connecticut state look towards homeland Ambassador to the US Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on November 27 visited and presented gifts to a number of Vietnamese intellectuals in Connecticut state of the US on the occasion of Christmas and New Year.

Politics President appreciates Tokyo's multifaceted cooperation with Vietnamese localities President Vo Van Thuong on November 28 thanked generations of Tokyo leaders for actively supporting the multifaceted cooperation between the capital city of Japan and Vietnamese localities, especially Hanoi capital.