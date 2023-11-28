National Day greetings to Laos
Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend greetings on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).
Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (R) visits the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend congratulations on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung visited the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 28 to extend greetings on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2023).
Congratulating Laos on the great achievements that the Lao Party, Government, and people have achieved over the past 48 years, the diplomat told Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasit that Vietnam will help Laos fulfill its important responsibilities in ASEAN.
He expressed his joy that the special relationship between the two countries has been increasingly strengthened over the recent times, especially in the fields of economics, investment, and trade, which have recorded significant improvements compared to 2022 thanks to the joint efforts of the two sides.
High-ranking leaders of the two countries often affirm that in any difficult situation, Vietnam and Laos will always stand side by side and continue to support each other so that the two countries can develop together and not lag behind other countries, he said.
For his part, Kommasit agreed with the Vietnamese diplomat’s assessment of the results achieved in the Laos - Vietnam cooperation in general and in economic and investment cooperation between the two countries in particular.
In 2023, the two countries have closely coordinated to resolve many difficulties facing Vietnamese businesses in Laos, he said.
The Lao official took the occasion to thank the Party, State and people of Vietnam for supporting their Lao counterparts in all aspects, especially in the context that Laos is facing economic and financial difficulties and preparing to assume the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship./.