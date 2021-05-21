National Election Council: Withdrawal of candidates done objectively
The withdrawal of candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly has been carried out in an objective, fair, and responsible manner and in line with regulations, Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), told a press conference on May 21.
The NEC earlier announced the withdrawal of two candidates: Nguyen The Anh, Commander of Kien Giang province’s Border Guard Command, and Nguyen Quang Tuan, Director of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.
The council issued a resolution on the withdrawals, which were due to health and personal reasons, said Thanh, who is also deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and deputy head of the NEC’s Personnel Sub-committee.
The official number of candidates now stands at 866, running for 500 seats in the 15th NA. Of these, 393 are women, 185 belong to ethnic minority groups, and 74 are non-Party members. Nine are self-nominated.
To prevent “proxy voting”, Thanh urged media agencies to continue with communications work on the rights and obligations of citizens in voting, especially in remote areas.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organisations should also play a role in this regard, she added./.