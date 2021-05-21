Politics Indonesian parliamentarian highlights importance of Vietnam’s elections Endar T.D. Retnoastuti, a member of the Indonesia-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, has emphasised the significance of the upcoming general elections to the Vietnamese National Assembly, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Early voting held in island, mountainous areas of Ca Mau, Quang Binh Early voting took place on Hon Chuoi island, off the coast of southernmost Ca Mau province, and certain remote constituencies in central Quang Binh province on May 21, two days ahead of the election day.

Politics General elections manifest democracy of socialist regime in Vietnam: Lao diplomat The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure in Vietnam demonstrate the democracy of the socialist regime in Vietnam and of a State of the people, by the people and for the people, Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.

World Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.