Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,826 VND/USD on August 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Expedia Group to expand cooperation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Expedia Group, one of the world’s biggest travel groups based in the US, have announced that they will expand their cooperation to a global scale.

Business Australian Cotton Vietnam Week begins The Australian Cotton Trade Delegation to Vietnam is organising a series of activities in Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Hanoi from August 7-11 to strengthen relations between Vietnam’s textile manufacturers and Australian cotton producers.