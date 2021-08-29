National Fine Arts Museum launches 3D Tour in Vietnamese, English
The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on August 28 officially rolled out a brand-new 3D virtual tour in both Vietnamese and English, enabling the public to explore the Hanoi-based museum remotely.
The launch of the free tour is expected to allow arts lovers to enjoy the museum’s various collections of national treasures, paintings and sculptures anywhere and anytime, using their Internet-connected smartphones or computers.
It is part of the museum’s efforts to get closer to the public given that the COVID-19 outbreak has forced it to shut down for months.
Particularly, visitors are provided with access to high-resolution video clips about two national treasures to get insights into their historic and art values.
Visitors can access https://3d.vnfam.vn/vi for a 3D tour with background and guide in Vietnamese while https://3d.vnfam.vn/en is designated for English-speaking audience.
The museum's move is in line with the policy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on digital transformation in the second half of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the sector.
Accordingly, the ministry will work to complete projects between 2021 and 2030 on the digitalisation of cultural heritage, digital map building and reviewing, collecting, preserving, displaying and popularising Vietnamese cultural heritage./.