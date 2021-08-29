Travel World-class complexes help Vietnam establish itself in global tourism Across Vietnam, major entertainment complexes like Sun World Ba Na Hills, Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, and Sun World Halong Complex have attracted millions of visitors, helping the country be known in the global entertainment map.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers enter final round at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Vietnamese swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Trinh Thi Bich Nhu showed strong performance and bagged tickets to the final round of the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 and the women’s 100m breaststroke SB5, respectively, at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

Culture - Sports Int'l Army Games 2021: Vietnamese delegation receives high evaluation A high-ranking delegation from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staft of the VPA, visited Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, and encouraged Vietnamese officers and soldiers joining the ongoing International Army Games 2021.