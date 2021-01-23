At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – Border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on January 23 handed over 300 national flags, 100 portraits of late President Ho Chi Minh and 60 life jackets to fishermen in Tran De border district.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial Border Guard Command Col. Le Van Anh said the activity is part of the programme “For the sea and island sovereignty of the Fatherland” to encourage residents in border areas and fishermen to firmly safeguard border sovereignty and security, make achievements in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress.



On the occasion, local youth unions and border guards launched the programme “Let’s clean up the sea” to collect garbage in Cho hamlet in Trung Binh commune and Tran De town in Tran De district./.