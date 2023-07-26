National Mekong committee has new vice chairmen
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh on July 25 was assigned by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to assume the position of the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet was also appointed as VNMC Vice Chairman.
The VNMC is an inter-sectoral coordination organisation that helps the Prime Minister direct and manage inter-sectoral, inter-provincial and trans-national activities in order to efficiently and sustainably manage and use water and related resources in the Mekong River basin, including the basins of the Mekong river, and Se San and Srepok rivers of Vietnam, under the provisions of the Agreement on the Cooperation for the Sustainable Development of the Mekong River Basin, the Law on Water Resources, the Law on Environmental Protection, and related legal documents.
It also has a task of studying and proposing to the Prime Minister directions and solutions to solve important, interdisciplinary and transnational issues related to the Mekong River basin.
The committee also monitors and supervises water resource developments, as well as activities of sustainable use, protection and development of water and related resources in the Mekong River basin to ensure fair and reasonable use of water resources in the river, and protect Vietnam's interests through master planning, cooperation projects and scientific and technological research for the Mekong River basin, especially projects on the mainstream./.