Society Overseas Vietnamese youth pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh A total of 120 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from across 17 countries and territories worldwide paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien special national relic site in the late leader’s hometown in the central province of Nghe An’s Nam Dan district on July 25, as part of their Vietnam Summer Camp 2023.

Society Party chief praises 75-year achievements of Vietnamese artists Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong praised and thanked domestic artists and members of the Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations of Vietnam (VULA) for their contributions to the country over the past 75 years during a ceremony marking the VULA’s 75th founding anniversary (July 25) in Hanoi on July 25.

Society Scholar highlights achievements in Vietnam-US ties Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the Centre for Asian Affairs of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), has highlighted achievements that Vietnam and the US have made in bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Society Students bag four medals at Int'l Chemistry Olympiad 2023 All four Vietnamese students claimed medals, including three golds and one silver, at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2023, the Ministry of Education and Training said on July 25.