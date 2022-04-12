The plan defines major tasks in the 2021-2025 period to implement the strategy on natural disaster prevention and control by 2030, with a vision to 2050.



The overall aim is to improve capacity for natural disaster prevention and control, climate change adaptation to proactively respond to and reduce damage caused by natural disasters.



To effectively implement the goals set out in the plan, MARD has asked ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies, and People's Committees of provinces and central-run cities to focus on popularising the contents of the plan, especially those related to State management./.

VNA