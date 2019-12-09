Hanoi (VNA) – The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.



Speaking at the launch ceremony held in Hanoi, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded ministries, agencies, localities, and especially the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group, for building the portal.



He said the birth of the portal has affirmed the government and PM’s determination to step up the practical and effective building of e-government.



The PM requested building a legal framework for the effective implementation of administrative procedures and online public services.



The Ministry of Information and Communications was required to present the draft Decree on electronic identification while the Ministry of Public Security will propose the building of the Decree on personal data protection by January 2020.



The Government Office was assigned to submit the draft Decree on administrative procedures in electronic environment.

The portal at http://dichvucong.gov.vn consists of six components, namely national database on administrative procedures and the frequently asked questions and answers related to the procedures, on-time login and verification system to connect with ministerial and provincial-level public service portals, e-payment system, opinion section for citizens and enterprises, integrated public services of ministries, agencies and localities, and online supporting services.

Initially, it will offer five online public services in all 63 provinces and cities, including issuance of driving licenses, announcement of promotion activities, reissuance of health insurance cards, provision of electricity services, and payment of electricity bills.

Moreover, it will also provide four ministerial-level public services like issuing international driving licenses, registration for promotion activities, grant of certificates of origin of goods, and e-tax payment for businesses.

It is expected to help the State save more than 4.2 billion VND (182,000 USD) per year.



At the event, under the witness of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam; Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung, Director of the Vietnam Social Security Nguyen Thi Minh and Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung signed an electronic agreement to develop the portal in service of the people and businesses./.