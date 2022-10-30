Culture - Sports Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange week opens in HCM City The Vietnam-Republic of Korea Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 night, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from both countries.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.

Culture - Sports Borussia Dortmund to play Vietnam in Hanoi next month A friendly match late next month against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will be the Vietnam national team's final test ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup later this year.