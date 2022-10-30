National Treasure: “La de chim phuong” roof tile
Considered a national treasure, the “La de chim Phuong” roof tile is being showcased at an exhibition in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi.
VNA
Related News
VNA
La de chim phuong roof tile Thang Long imperial citadel national treasure phoenix Bodhi leave Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in 10 months
Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to 630 million USD in the same period last year, according the General Statistics Office (GSO).
See more
Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange week opens in HCM City
The Vietnam-Republic of Korea Cultural, Trade and Investment Cultural Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28 night, offering a wide series of cultural activities introduced by artists from both countries.
Vietnam wins two gold medals at world xiangqi championship
Vietnamese players won two gold medals at the World Xiangqi (Chinese chess) Championship which is ongoing in Malaysia.
Dong Ho painting – art of daily life
For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.
Borussia Dortmund to play Vietnam in Hanoi next month
A friendly match late next month against Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will be the Vietnam national team's final test ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup later this year.
Vietnam wins gold at International Circus Festival
Vietnamese pair Phạm Thị Hướng and Trương Hồng Thúy won the gold prize for their performance "Du Son" at the 2022 International Circus Festival which has been wrapped up recently in Russia.