Illustrative image (Photo: StraitsTimes)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National University of Singapore (NUS) made debut its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute aimed at fostering research and application of this technology in education, healthcare and finance.

In its statement, NUS said the institute aims to address the ethical concerns and risks associated with AI by conducting research on regulatory measures that ensure transparency and accountability.

It will build a common repository of AI tools, such as statistical, foundational, inferencing and generative models, as part of a robust AI research infrastructure to support research translation and prototyping efforts.

In addition to 8 million SGD (6 million USD) external research grants already secured, NUS is investing an additional 20 million SGD to kickstart the institute’s endeavours in foundational AI research; policy & societal implications of AI; and real-world applications across various domains.

The institute also aims to collaborate with Government agencies and industry to amplify AI capabilities across the society.

IBM and Google Cloud will be collaborating with the institute as industry partners for research and domain applications development with the goal of spurring technological advancements and societal impact./.