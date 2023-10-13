Politics Hanoi hopes to learn from Fukuoka’s urban development experience Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh on October 12 received a visiting delegation from the Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Politics New momentum for Vietnam-Slovenia collaboration Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon have recently co-chaired the third meeting of the Vietnam-Slovenia Inter-Governmental Committee in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Chairman of Russia’s State Duma to visit Vietnam Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 15-16.