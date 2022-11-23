Nearly 1,100 delegates to attend ninth National Buddhist Congress
Nearly 1,100 delegates from across the country will attend the ninth National Buddhist Congress, scheduled for November 28-29 in Hanoi, heard a press conference on November 23 to introduce the event.
Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 1,100 delegates from across the country will attend the ninth National Buddhist Congress, scheduled for November 28-29 in Hanoi, heard a press conference on November 23 to introduce the event.
According to Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Council, the congress will be themed "Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development".
During the congress, participants will review Buddhist activities over the past five years and sketch out tasks for the VBS in the next five years.
One of the important contents of the congress is adjusting the VBS Charter.
Participants will discuss the implementation of 12 targets and programmes, focusing on fostering Buddhist rules in line with the implementation of responsibilities of Buddhist dignitaries and followers.
The congress will seek to enhance solidarity and develop the VBS in the international arena.
In the past five years, despite many difficulties, especially those cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, the VBS has shown strong performance in completing its targets.
Notably, the Sangha successfully hosted the UN Vesak Day in 2019, which drew more than 5,000 delegates from 112 countries and territories. The ceremony commemorating the 40th founding anniversary of the VBS was held in 2021 online.
Earlier, provincial Buddhist congresses were held in all 63 localities nationwide./.