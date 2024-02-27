Business Vietnam, Bulgaria foster cooperation in new areas Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has proposed that Vietnam and Bulgaria enhance discussions to boost cooperation in agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals while exploring joint development in foundational industries like materials, manufacturing and processing, and renewable energy.

Business Australian credit institution supplies funds for Vietnam petroleum firm Acuity Funding of Australia will provide finances for eight projects of the Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company (NSH Petro), based in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

Business Comac Airshow opens in Quang Ninh An exhibition to showcase two new aircraft of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 27.

Business Vietnam-Laos trade turnover increases sharply in January The Vietnam - Laos trade turnover in January increased by 75.8% over the same period in 2023, reaching 174.4 million USD.