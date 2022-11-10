Nearly 1,200 international athletes to compete in Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2022 (Photo: The organising board)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Nearly 1,200 international athletes are expected to join the 7th Halong Bay Heritage Marathon, which will officially kick-start in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 after one year of hiatus.



Jointly held annually by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, the municipal People’s Committee, Vietnam Athletics Federation, and Duc Huong Anh (DHA Vietnam) Co., Ltd, the tournament is one of Ha Long city’s annual international cultural and sports events to attract tourists in year end.





First introduced in November 2015, the annual event has now made its name to the international marathon map, having become a desirable destination of the jogging lovers' community around the world.



The race is voted by the prestigious magazine “Runner's World UK” as having one of the world's 50 most beautiful running tracks.



The tournament in 2019 was viewed the cultural and sports event attracting the largest number of foreign tourists to Quang Ninh, with the participation of more than 3,000 athletes, including nearly 1,600 foreigners from 56 countries.



According to General Director of DHA Vietnam Nguyen Tri, the running course is designed to embrace the coastline and majestic natural landscape, with thousands of amazing rocky islands in the background, offering a chance for athletes to run through many beautiful landscapes along the shores of Ha Long Bay, one of Seven Natural Wonders of the World twice recognised by UNESCO, in 1994 and 2000./.