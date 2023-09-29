Illustrative photo (Photo: aseantoday.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The proportion of citizens aged 65 and above in Singapore has increased from 11.7% in 2013 to 19.1% this year, according to the country’s annual Population in Brief report released on September 29.



The report shows that the population aged 65 and over in the country is growing faster than in the previous decade as the "baby boom generation" born between 1946 and 1964 is entering this age group. It is forecast that by 2030, Singapore will have about 25% of its population over 65 years old.



According to the report, the median age of the citizen population also increased from 42.8 to 43 between June 2022 and June 2023. Singapore recorded 30,429 newborns in 2022, down 4% from 31,713 in 2021. The total fertility rate was at a historic low of 1.04 in 2022.



As of June, Singapore had a total population of 5.92 million people including 3.61 million Singapore citizens and 1.77 million foreigners residing in the country./.