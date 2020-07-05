

Nearly 2,000 runners compete in the 61st Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon in Ly Son island, the south-central province of Quang Ngai on July 5. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Close to 2,000 runners from across Vietnam took part in the 61st Tien Phong Newspaper Marathon, the country’s oldest annual marathon, around Ly Son island in the south-central province of Quang Ngai on July 5.



The race, co-hosted by the Tien Phong Newspaper, the Vietnam Athletics Federation and the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, attracted both professional and amateur athletes.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Tien Phong’s Editor-in-Chief Le Xuan Son said the event has been one of the country’s most important races for over half of the century. It had been held in March annually to mark the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26) and Vietnam Sports Day (March 27), but this year was rescheduled to July because of the COVID-19, he said.



Professional athletes competed in four distances, including 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, while amateur runners joined 10km, 21km and 42km events.



The prize for the best team went to Binh Phuoc while in the second place was occupied the team of Quang Ngai./.