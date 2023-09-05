Nearly 2.3 million students across the city are eager to attend the going-to-school festival. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Kindergartens and elementary, secondary and high schools across the capital city of Hanoi welcomed their students back on September 5 morning for the 2023-2024 school year.



Nearly 2.3 million students across the city were eager to attend the going-to-school festival, which took place in a solemn and brief fashion in line with the Ministry of Education and Training’s directions.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung beat the drum to kick off the new academic year at Ngo Quyen Secondary School in Dong Anh district.



Meanwhile, at Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh congratulated educators and students on the new academic year, and presented gifts to those with excellent achievements at the 13th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad.



On the occasion of the new school year, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong planted trees at Quang Minh Secondary School in Me Linh district, and encouraged teachers and students there to make further efforts to reap better results in the new school year.



During the 2023-2024 school year, the Department of Education and Training continues working to improve education quality, and reduce education gap among localities, with important measures being carried out such as developing school network, prioritising investment for schools in difficult areas, and putting forth construction of national-standard schools./.

VNA