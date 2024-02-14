Society Vietnamese community in Thailand enjoys Tet festival Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese in Thailand gathered in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 13, the fourth day of the first lunar month, to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the most important of Vietnamese in a year.

Society Hanoi serves 653,000 visitors during Tet The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from January 8-14, up 21.6% year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2% over the same time last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Videos 100 million dreams - 100 million smiles Vietnam officially became one of 15 countries in the world with a population exceeding 100 million in 2023. Labour experts have suggested that the country introduce policies to leverage its abundant young workforce and adapt to an aging population within the next 10 to 15 years.