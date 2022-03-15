Society Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi to reopen pedestrian spaces from March 18 The capital city of Hanoi will reopen pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district from March 18 after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures The Vietnamese Government has agreed to reinstate pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures for foreigners and Vietnamese living overseas from March 15.

Society Two imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people’s administration The People's Court of central Khanh Hoa province on March 15 held a first-instance trial against two defendants for their “activities aiming to overthrow the people’s administration,” under Article 109 of the Penal Code.