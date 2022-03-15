Nearly 6.4 million poor households provided with social policy loans
Nearly 6.4 million poor and near-poor households had access to loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) as of December 31, 2021.
Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong (Photo: https://thoibaonganhang.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 6.4 million poor and near-poor households had access to loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) as of December 31, 2021.
Total outstanding loans reached 247.97 trillion VND (10.83 billion USD), up 9.6 percent compared to the end of 2020.
Notably, the VBSP’s chapters nationwide focused on a credit programme to support employers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2.31 trillion VND being disbursed for 2,474 employers in order to pay for over 603,000 labourers.
According to Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong, who is also Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the VBS, since the beginning of this year, the VBSP has taken prompt actions to implement the task assigned by the Party and State.
It has rolled out effective measures to meet preferential capital demand of social policy beneficiaries, she said.
Hong emphasised the need to do better in mobilising capital and collecting overdue debts, and ensuring the liquidity of the social policy banking system./.