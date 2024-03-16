Society Project helps Vietnamese students better integrate into Australia The Association of the Vietnamese Students in Queensland (AVSQ) successfully organised the Future Queenslanders project from January to March 9 in an effort to help Vietnamese students better integrate into the life in Australia.

Society National Press Festival opens in HCM City The 2024 National Press Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15 as a significant preparation step towards the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Revolutionary Press Day.

Society Bac Lieu increases local fishermen's awareness of IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is focusing on raising the awareness and responsibility of local fishermen in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu has said.