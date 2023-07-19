Netherlands, UNDP team up to accelerate circular economy in Vietnam
The Embassy of the Netherlands and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed to launch their Accelerate Circular Economy for Business (ACE-Biz) project serving a shared commitment to pushing the acceleration of the circular economy in Vietnam’s private sector.
Kees van Baar (L), the Netherlands Ambassador to Vietnam, and Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, at the signing ceremony. (Photo: UNDP)Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of the Netherlands and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed to launch their Accelerate Circular Economy for Business (ACE-Biz) project serving a shared commitment to pushing the acceleration of the circular economy in Vietnam’s private sector.
According to a press release, the project aims to contribute to Vietnam’s low-carbon and circular development by transforming business through formulating circular guidelines, delivering capacity-building programme and fostering technology transfer, and demonstrating the certification scheme to promote exchanges of secondary materials and reusable goods through an online marketplace.
ACE-Biz will be jointly implemented by government bodies, including the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the private sector partners and academia, from both Vietnam and the Netherlands, Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park, NX Filtration Company and Saxion University of Applied Sciences.
The new project will facilitate the development of comprehensive technical guidelines, enabling enterprises to integrate circular design principles and adopt circular industrial wastewater model.
Furthermore, it will offer tailored capacity-building programmes, equipping Vietnamese businesses with the knowledge and skills to demonstrate green production methods and reduce environmental pollution through circular economy practices. The collaboration aims to drive tangible change and establish a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth by nurturing a network of circular economy champions in the private sector.
A significant demonstration component of the project involves establishing a close – loop model for circular industrial wastewater. This model will showcase the economic viability of circular industrial wastewater treatment, inspiring and encouraging the adoption of similar models in other regions and industries.
"The strengthened collaboration between the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and UNDP underscores our shared commitment to driving the acceleration of circular economy practices in Vietnam's private sector," stated Kees van Baar, the Netherlands Ambassador to Vietnam. "Together, we will leverage our expertise, resources, and networks to support Vietnamese businesses in transitioning towards a more sustainable and circular economy, thereby contributing to a greener future."
"By combining our knowledge and experience, we can drive transformative change and empower businesses to adopt sustainable practices, leading to a more resilient and prosperous future for Vietnam," said Ramla Khalidi, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam./.