Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,704 VND/USD on July 19, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business EU Deforestation Regulation – new chance for Vietnam’s agriculture Supply chains of timber, wood products, coffee, and rubber of many countries will encounter many challenges in meeting the EU Degorestation Regulation (EUDR). However, this is also a great opportunity for Vietnam to expand export markets if it is well prepared and satisfy the new rules.

Business Banks asked to consider solving financial difficulties of fishery businesses Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and relevant ministries and organisations to consider solutions to solve financial difficulties of enterprises in the fishery sector.

Business Vietnam Post, France’s La Poste step up cooperation Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post) and La Poste Group (La Poste) of France signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2023-2025 period in Hanoi on July 18.