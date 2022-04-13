Business Expanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.

Business Hanoi plans six more underground urban railway lines Hanoi plans six more underground urban railway lines with a combined length of 86.5 kilometres under an underground space planning project to 2030, with a vision towards 2050, according to Nguyen Duc Nghia, deputy director of the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture.

Business Action programme on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 issued Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Resolution No. 54/NQ-CP dated April 12 issuing the Government’s action programme to implement the National Assembly’s resolution on economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 13, unchanged from the previous day.