Business Forum seeks stronger trade, investment links with OV firms in Thailand A forum was held in Hanoi on July 11 to connect enterprises of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Thailand and those in the Hanoi region, creating an occasion for boosting partnerships in trade, investment and tourism.

Business Ministry refutes rumor on travel ban of giant corporation leader Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security on July 11 stated that the information posted on social networks about preventive measures imposed on the head of a large enterprise is incorrect.