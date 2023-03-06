Business Can Gio int’l transit terminal hoped to come into being by 2030 An international transit terminal project in Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, has been proposed to start in 2024 and have its first phase put into use in 2027.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investments rise sharply in January-February Vietnam’s outbound investments reached 115.1 million USD in the first two months of this year, 2.16 times higher than that the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Da Nang welcomes 742,500 visitors in first two months The central city of Da Nang welcomed about 742,500 visitors, including 195,300 foreign ones, in the first two months of this year, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Business Pepper exports hit 129 million USD in first two months Vietnam exported over 41,000 tonnes of pepper worth 129 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 35% in volume, but down 7.4% in value over the same period from 2022, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.