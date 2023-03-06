Society Directive aims to raise aviation security capacity Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive asking ministries, agencies and localities to raise their capacity to ensure aviation security and safety in the new situation.

Environment 📝 OP-ED: People, authorities join hands to fight wildlife trafficking People reporting wildlife infractions and the responsiveness of the authorities have proven useful for the fight against wild game trafficking in the recent past.

Society World Bank provides assistance for HCM City in data management A data management strategy for Ho Chi Minh City by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 was launched on March 3, part of cooperation between the southern metropolis and the World Bank (WB) in 2022-2023.

Society Ho Chi Minh City moves to tackle low fertility rate The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently promulgated a programme on fertility rate adjustment to 2030, with the aim of raising the rate of natural increase (RNI) to over 1.3% by 2030.