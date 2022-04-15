Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,106 VND/USD on April 15, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Tuna export maintains high growth in Q1 Tuna export has maintained a high growth rate in the first months of 2022 despite strong fluctuations in the world market over the past more than one year, partly thanks to free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed.

Business Nine "Made in Vietnam" modules delivered to Malaysia’s Sarawak Refinery Nine first “Made in Vietnam” modules weighing 709 tonnes in total manufactured by Doosan Vina were delivered to Malaysia’s Sarawak Refinery of Malaysia on April 14 after nine month of production.

Business Vietnam keen on boosting logistics partnership with RoK Stronger partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in logistics, along with measures to encourage the transfer of technologies between the two sides, will help improve Vietnam's capacity in the field and contribute to turning Vietnam into an industrialised country in modern direction, said Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Vu Ba Phu.