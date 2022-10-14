New tourism model educating students on Hanoi launched
Students visit House of Heritage No.87 Ma May Street in the Old Quarter, Hanoi. (Photo: https://hanoitimes.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - “Thang Long – Hanoi: Past and Present”, a tourism product, has been launched to educate students on Hanoi and help promote the city’s exploration.
The programme provides students with cultural and historical tourism products and services in Hoan Kiem district. It enables students to enjoy exciting and creative experiences while digging into the city’s history, newswire The Hanoi Times reported.
The tourism model is expected to promote the Old Quarter and the French architecture area, improve the quality of comprehensive education, and equip students with knowledge about history, culture, and preservation of the city’s precious traditional values and heritage.
Tours include visiting and learning about Hanoi culture at the Hanoi Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, Heritage House No.87 Ma May, and Kim Ngan Communal House on Hang Bac Street.
This programme, launched on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2022), is aimed to promote Hanoi’s typical cultural values among domestic and international visitors, according to Tran Thi Thuy Lan, Deputy Head of the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter.
This model is part of efforts to diversify the city’s exploration tours and promote love for Hanoi, significantly contributing to preserving the city’s traditional values and heritage.
Hanoi, the UNESCO-recognised “City for Peace”, has been listed among the world’s best destinations for different categories, including one of the world’s best 25 tourist destinations for food enthusiasts voted by Tripadvisor readers; one of the world’s greatest places in 2021 by US-based TIME magazine; the top prize for ‘Asia’s Leading City Break Destination’ by the World Travel Awards 2022; among the world’s 12 best places to go in fall by CNN.
For visitors, Hanoi, Vietnam’s vibrant capital, has it all and locals readily welcome visitors to discover the city for themselves, according to CNN. Hanoi is “a world of wonder and intrigue.”
In the first three quarters this year, the city welcomed nearly 14 million visitors, including more than 766,000 foreign tourists, representing an on-year rise of four times in the number of arrivals. Tourism brought 39.7 trillion VND (1.66 billion USD) in revenue to the city during the nine months, a 4.7-fold increase over the same period last year./.