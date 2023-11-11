Nghe An province calls for US investment
The central province of Nghe An introduced its investment environment and prioritised investment areas to US investors at a forum held in Washington D.C on November 9.
At the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Management Board of the Dong Nam Economic Zone and the AACC. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung hailed Nghe An's selection of the US for calling investment right after high-level visits between the two sides.
He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy will continue to coordinate with and support the province in luring more US investors.
Meanwhile, Cindy Shao, President of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), a non-profit organisation with nearly 3,000 member businesses, said that the forum was a chance to promote cooperation between US partners and Vietnam in general and Nghe An in particular.
For his part, Chairman of the Nghe An People's Committee Nguyen Duc Trung briefed participants on the province's potential and strengths, underlining that the locality has prepared best conditions in planning, infrastructure, land, human resources and administrative procedure support to welcome investors.
The province is calling for investment in its Dong Nam (Southeast) Economic Zone, which comprises five industrial parks covering 2,000 hectares, he said, stressing that Nghe An hoped to receive investment in the fields of semiconductors, manufacturing, new material production, and new energy.
Le Tien Tri, Director of the Dong Nam Economic Zone Management Board, said that Nghe An hoped to foster connections with US partners in the field of high technology and the production of consumer goods, petrochemicals and energy.
Chairman of the AACC Board of Directors John Lin said that Vietnam has many advantages in foreign investment attraction, including technology and human resources. He hoped to arrange an AACC delegation to visit Vietnam and Nghe An soon.
Concluding the forum, participants witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Management Board of the Dong Nam Economic Zone and the AACC.
Earlier the same day, the Nghe An delegation had meetings with leaders of the US Semiconductor Industry Association and the US-ASEAN Business Council./.