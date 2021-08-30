Ngo Mon Gate – Echoes of glorious August Revolution
Bao Dai, the last emperor ruling over Vietnam read an edict of abdication on August 30, 1945 at the Ngo Mon Gate in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien Hue.
The Ngo Mon Gate in Autumn days of historical August (Photo: VNA)
The Ngo Mon Gate, symbol of the former imperial citadel of Hue, has witnessed many important events, including the abdication of King Bao Dai on August 30, 1945. (Photo: VNA)
The Ngo Mon Gate is a symbol of the former imperial citadel of Hue (Photo: VNA)
The national flag is flying over the Ngo Mon Gate (Photo: VNA)