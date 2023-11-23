Entitled “Nguyen Dynasty’s Imperial Archives - Memory of a Dynasty”, the exhibition is being jointly organised by the National Archives Centre No 1 under the State Records and Archives Department and the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

It shows hundreds of pages of documents and exhibits to the public, with many of those being publicised for the first time.

Among its notable attractions are captivating displays of photos and documents affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos.

Another key highlight of the exhibition lies in its awe-inspiring design, combining cutting-edge projection technology with captivating arrangement of artifacts.

This innovative approach brings interesting experiences to visitors, who want to learn more about the historical information preserved within the imperial archives.

During the opening ceremony, visitors were treated to a short film documenting the journey of preserving and promoting the heritage value of the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial archives./.

VNA