Badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh made a great surprise at the 2024 German Open Badminton Championship by defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on March 2 (Vietnam time).This is the first victory of Linh, ranked 23th in the world, over Ratchanok Intanon , who is currently ranked 14th in the world and won the World Championships in 2013 and held the position of world's No.1 in women's singles in 2016.With a high level of confidence, Linh concluded the game with a 2-0 victory overall, enabling her to go further at the tournament.In the semi-finals, Linh will play Kim Ga Eun from the Republic of Korea, who is ranked 13th in the world and No. 2 seed of the 2024 German Badminton Open. Kim once defeated Linh at the 2023 China Masters./.