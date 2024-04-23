Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association Le Quoc Minh (L) and Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks between Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh and President of People's Daily Tuo Zhen. (Photo: VNA)

Later on the same day, Minh held talks with President of the People’s Daily Tuo Zhen, during which they reviewed the cooperative ties between the two newspapers and underscored their roles in the revolutionary press cause as well as the process off national construction and development in each country.They also exchanged experiences in newsroom management and press development with various media platforms, while reaching consensus on stepping up bilateral cooperation and exchanges between leaders, professional departments, publications, reporters and editors of the two newspapers in a more practical and effective way, making it to be on a par with the sound relations between the two Parties and nations.Earlier, the delegation visited and had working sessions with the Vietnamese Embassy and several Vietnamese press agencies in Beijing./.