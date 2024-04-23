Nhan Dan Newspaper, People’s Daily of China enhance cooperation
A delegation from the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh is paying a working trip to China from April 21-26 as guests of the People’s Daily - the organ of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association Le Quoc Minh (L) and Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's Secretariat and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei. (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for the delegation on April 22, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Li Shulei said the visit is significant to promoting exchange and cooperation between the Nhan Dan Newspaper and the People’s Daily, thereby helping to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.
Emphasising the new positioning of the bilateral ties, which was agreed upon by top leaders of the two Parties and countries in late last year, Li highlighted that the visit contributed to realising high-level common perceptions, particularly in the areas of communications, ideology, culture, press and practical and theoretical exchanges.
He requested the two newspapers to enhance practical cooperation and experience sharing, and promote the popularisation of the socio-economic development achievements of each other and their friendship, creating a strong social foundation to further foster bolster the bilateral relations in all fields.
Minh, who is also Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, briefed the Chinese official on the Nhan Dan Newspaper’s innovation in terms of both content and form to catch up with the socio-economic development, technology trends and readers’ changing thought.
The Nhan Dan Newspaper has set up close relations with the People’s Daily, and the resumption of delegation exchanges between the two newspapers after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic has opened up cooperation opportunities for the two newspapers as well as media and press agencies in the two countries as a whole, he stressed.
At the talks between Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper Le Quoc Minh and President of People's Daily Tuo Zhen. (Photo: VNA)Later on the same day, Minh held talks with President of the People’s Daily Tuo Zhen, during which they reviewed the cooperative ties between the two newspapers and underscored their roles in the revolutionary press cause as well as the process off national construction and development in each country.
They also exchanged experiences in newsroom management and press development with various media platforms, while reaching consensus on stepping up bilateral cooperation and exchanges between leaders, professional departments, publications, reporters and editors of the two newspapers in a more practical and effective way, making it to be on a par with the sound relations between the two Parties and nations.
Earlier, the delegation visited and had working sessions with the Vietnamese Embassy and several Vietnamese press agencies in Beijing./.