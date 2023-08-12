A smart tourism app called “NinhBinhtourisminfo” was launched recently by the local tourism sector, allowing visitors to readily find information on local tourist attractions, traditional festivals, restaurants, hotels, healthcare centres, and police stations, among others.

In addition to developing three portals, since 2016 the provincial Department of Tourism has capitalised on social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Zalo to bring local images closer to visitors from far and wide.



In particular, the latest technologies have been deployed to create attractive content for its “An Tuong Ninh Binh” (Indelible impressions of Ninh Binh) Facebook page.



Ninh Binh’s tourism sector has witnessed robust development in the past, and has affirmed its role in local socio-economic development.



It has channelled focus into carrying out comprehensive tourism marketing activities with a view to bringing the local tourism sector closer to both domestic and international visitors.

Ninh Binh will soon join hands with relevant agencies to produce inspirational tourism videos, expand its smart tourism ecosystem, and promote a digital tourism marketing strategy./.

