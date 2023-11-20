Ninh Xuan commune in Hoa Lu district has been selected by the district People’s Committee as one of three communes to adopt a Japanese lotus-planting model, and integrate fish farming for eco-tourism development.

This innovative approach has not only resulted in substantial economic benefits through the cultivation of lotus products, but has also attracted significantly more tourists coming to appreciate the beauty of its lotus fields.

Ninh Binh boasts many hectares of land under lotus cultivation. Apart from growing lotus plants, local farmers also manufacture various products derived from lotus, including freeze-dried lotus tea, lotus roots, lotus seeds, and candy.

Ninh Binh province is now promoting the production of tourism-related products to create distinctive offerings that appeal to both domestic and international visitors. The development of lotus tourism products is expected to enhance the lotus cultivation value chain, increase incomes, and generate jobs./.

