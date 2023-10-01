As one of four core sites in the Trang An Landscape Complex, the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital Relic Site in Ninh Binh is a destination rich in national cultural and historical value.

On an area of more than 300 hectares, the ancient capital of Hoa Lu is a relic complex with walls, caves, temples, tombs, and especially the ancient temples. The site attracts a large number of tourists every year.

Ninh Binh province has succeeded in tapping tourism associated with spiritual attractions over recent years.

The province has introduced projects and plans to promote the cultural and historical values of the Hoa Lu ancient capital.

The link between tourism and culture in Ninh Binh has helped boost the preservation of cultural values, especially the identity of and differences in local culture.

Tangible and intangible cultural heritage items in Ninh Binh are valuable resources contributing to promoting the image and value of the province’s tourism sector.

These are expected to provide a foundation for Ninh Binh to create breakthroughs in tourism, offering more unique tourism products to attract domestic and foreign visitors./.

